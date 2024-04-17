\nOver the past few hours, a number of anti-tank missile and UAV launches were identified crossing from Lebanese territory toward the community of Arab al-Aramshe in northern Israel. As a result of the attack, six soldiers were severely injured, two moderately injured and six others were lightly injured. The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment and their families have been notified. The IDF struck the sources of fire.\n\nA short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah military compounds and terror infrastructure in the areas of Naqoura and Yarine in southern Lebanon.\n