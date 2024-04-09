\n\nA prosecutor's statement has been filed against a 20-year-old resident of the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Kafr 'Aqab on suspicion of having posted on social media words of incitement, encouragement and support for terrorists, including words of incitement and a threat to harm the Minister of National Security.\n\n\n\nIn addition, he is suspected of having posted videos to social media in which he is seen using a firearm. His detention has been extended from time to time and in the prosecutor's office is expected to file an indictment against him in the coming days.\n\n