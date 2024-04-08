\n\nMK Ram Ben Barak, former deputy head of the Mossad and chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, responded on Sunday to Iran's threats to respond harshly to the killing of senior Quds Force officials in Syria.\n\n\n\n"The Iranians know that the damage that will be caused to them by the Israeli response is immeasurably greater than the damage that they can cause to Israel. We have technological means that others do not have," Ben Barak told \n\n\nReshet Bet\n\n\n radio.\n\n