\n\nHamas announced in an official statement on Sunday that a delegation of the organization arrived in Cairo and met with the head of Egyptian intelligence, Abbas Kamel.\n\n\n\nAccording to the organization, "Hamas emphasized its adherence to its natural national demands and its desire to reach an agreement that would achieve a complete cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal of IDF forces from the Strip, and the free return of the displaced to their regions and places of residence."\n\n\n\nThe statement also said that the organization demanded "assistance, the beginning of the rehabilitation of the Strip and the completion of a mutual prisoner exchange deal - of the release of Palestinian prisoners, in exchange for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas and the 'resistance' in Gaza."\n\n