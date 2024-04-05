\nAt the conclusion of the meeting of the Political-Security Cabinet, the Prime Minister's Office announced that the IDF is prepared for any development against Iran.\n\nIt was also stated that the Cabinet authorized the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense and Minister Gantz to take immediate steps to increase humanitarian aid to the civilian population in the Gaza Strip.\n\n"This increased aid will prevent a humanitarian crisis and is necessary to ensure the continuation of the fighting and to achieve the goals of the war. In light of this, Israel will allow the temporary delivery of humanitarian aid through Ashdod and the Erez checkpoint and the increase of Jordanian aid through Kerem Shalom," the statement said.\n