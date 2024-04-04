\nThe Director General of the Ministry of Health Moshe Bar Siman-Tov asked hospital directors and the heads of the health system to continue preparing for a scenario of a mass-casualty event and hold drills for medical staff to be prepared to treat patients and reinforce medical staff.\n\nThe ministry noted that the health system preparedness has remained the same for the last six months since the war began. However, hospitals need to continue being prepared to operate as a desert island if needed.\n