\n\nThe IDF Spokesperson’s Unit responded to Palestinian Arab claims that employees of the US aid organization World Central Kitchen were killed in an air strike in central Gaza.\n\n\n\n“Following the reports regarding the World Central Kitchen personnel in Gaza today, the IDF is conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident,” the statement said. \n\n\n\n“The IDF makes extensive efforts to enable the safe delivery of humanitarian aid, and has been working closely with WCK in their vital efforts to provide food and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza,” it added.\n\n