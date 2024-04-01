Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about the special appreciation for Rapaport's work: "As we saw recently at the Oscars, it's not obvious that someone from the film industry would take such a bold step to use his accounts to fight against antisemitism and Hamas and to stand with the state of Israel. We really appreciate the efforts of Michael, and his courage to stand, sometimes against most of his colleagues, and to speak the truth and to speak for his people."