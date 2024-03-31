Earlier today, numerous launches were identified crossing from southern Lebanon into the areas of Har Dov and Arab al-Aramshe in northern Israel. The IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted several of the launches.\n\nA short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck a number of Hezbollah military compounds where terrorists operated in the areas of Meiss El Jabal and Blida in southern Lebanon. Over the past few hours, IDF fighter jets also struck Hezbollah launch posts in the area of Markaba and a Hezbollah observation post in the area of Kfarkela.