\n\nUS Central Command announced on Wednesday that it successfully engaged and destroyed four long-range unmanned aerial systems (UAS) launched by Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen. \n\n\n\n“These UAS were aimed at a US warship and engaged in self-defense over the Red Sea. There were no injuries or damage reported to US or coalition ships,” the statement said, adding, “It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region. These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels.”\n\n