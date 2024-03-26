\nIsraeli President Isaac Herzog praised freed hostage Amit Soussana following her interview with the New York Times detailing the sexual assaults she suffered in Hamas captivity and said, "Amit Soussana speaks for all those who cannot speak. She speaks for all the victims of Hamas’ despicable sexual crimes and abuse. She speaks for all women everywhere."\n\n"The whole world has the moral duty to stand with Amit - and all the victims - in condemning Hamas’s brutal terror, and in demanding the immediate return of all the hostages," Herzog said.\n