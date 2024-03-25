\n\nIn an official statement on Monday night, Hamas rejected the proposal passed by the UN Security Council that called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of the hostages until the end of Ramadan.\n\n\n\n"We informed the mediators a short time ago that the organization sticks to its position that was conveyed on March 14. Israel's response did not meet any of our basic demands - a comprehensive ceasefire, withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the return of the uprooted Gazans and an exchange of prisoners," Hamas said.\n\n