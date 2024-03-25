\nPrime Minister Netanyahu canceled the Israeli delegation to Washington that would have discussed the upcoming operation in Rafah after the US allowed the Security Council to pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza without using its veto.\n\n"The US withdrew from its consistent position in the Security Council where it only a few days ago linked a ceasefire with the release of the hostages," Netanyahu's office said.\n\n"The US did not veto today the new text that calls for a ceasefire without the condition of releasing the hostages," the statement added. "This is a clear retreat from the consistent position of the US in the Security Council since the beginning of the war."\n