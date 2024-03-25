\nA pedestrian was struck by a but on Monday outside the Jerusalem central Bus station. An eyewitness told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that the victim was crossing in front of one bus while a second bus was passing and was struck by the second bus. He appeared to be knocked unconscious. Witnesses called MDA and Hatzalah. An MDA ambulance came about a minute later and a Hatzalah ambucycle right after. The victim was taken by ambulance from the scene, his condition is currently unknown.\n\n\n\nThe scene of the accident Gary Willig\n\n