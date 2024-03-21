\nThe US government is considering a plea deal offer to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, allowing him to admit to a misdemeanor, \nThe Wall Street Journal\n reported on Wednesday.\n\nThe report said a plan under consideration would be to drop the current 18 charges under the Espionage Act, if Assange pleaded guilty to mishandling classified documents, a misdemeanor offense. Assange would be able to enter the plea remotely from London and would likely be free soon after the deal was agreed to, as he has already spent five years in custody in the UK.\n