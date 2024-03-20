Throughout the day, several launches were identified toward the areas of Har Dov, Yir'on, Misgav Am, and Margaliot in northern Israel. In response, the IDF struck the sources of the fire.\n\nA short while ago, IAF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military compound in the area of Houla, and observation posts in the areas of Kfarkela and Yaroun.\n\nEarlier today, the IDF struck a Hezbollah military compound in the area of Qantara in which a terrorist was located, as well as an additional Hezbollah military compound in the area of Ghandouriyeh.