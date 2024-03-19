\nForeign Minister Israel Katz responded to the Canadian government's decision to end arms exports to Israel.\n\n"It is unfortunate that the Canadian government is taking a step that undermines Israel's right to self-defense against the Hamas murderers who have committed terrible crimes against humanity and against innocent Israeli citizens, including the elderly, women, and children. History will judge the Canadian government's current move harshly," Katz said.\n\n"The State of Israel will continue to fight until Hamas is destroyed and all hostages are returned home."\n