\n\nThe IDF and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said on Sunday night, “Following intelligence indicating the presence of terrorists in the area of the Shifa hospital, and their use of the hospital's infrastructure to conduct terrorist activity, the IDF and ISA are currently conducting a precise operation to thwart terrorist activity and apprehend terrorists in the Shifa hospital compound.”\n\n\n\n“During the activity, terrorists opened fire at the troops from within the hospital. The troops responded with live fire and hits were identified. Our troops are continuing to operate in the area of the hospital,” it added.\n\n