\nOvernight, in response to the launches fired toward the city of Acre, IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military compound in the area of Khiam.\n\nIn addition, yesterday night (Saturday), IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah observation post in the area of Kfarkela.\n\nYesterday night (Saturday), IDF artillery struck to remove a threat in the area of Maisat.\n\nAlso, overnight, a number of launches were identified from Lebanon toward the areas of Ghajar and Har Dov. The IDF struck the sources of the fire. No injuries were reported.\n