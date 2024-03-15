\nThe families of the hostages being held in Gaza appealed to the War Cabinet ahead of its meeting on Friday in which it will discuss Hamas' response to the proposal for a hostage release deal.\n\n"We call on the Prime Minister and the members of the War Cabinet - do not reject the hostage deal. Save now the 134 girls and boys who were brutally taken just because they were Israelis. For the first time we can imagine the first hug with them. Give us this right."\n\n"We ask that upon making the decision that each of you listen carefully to the cry of the hostages who have been brutally abused in captivity for over five months. It is your obligation and responsibility to save them all now and return them to their home - to the State of Israel," the families said.\n