\nKnesset Speaker Amir Ohana responded this evening (Thursday) to the remarks of Senate Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer, who called for early elections in Israel to remove Benjamin Netanyahu from power.\n\n"On the political trip I took to the US recently, I was very careful not to get involved in internal American politics. The alliance between Israel and the US must be preserved as "nonpartisan." We work with whoever the American public chooses, and expect to be treated the same," Ohana said.\n\n"Senator Schumer has been a friend and supporter of Israel for many years. I was able to see this at our last meeting in the Senate. However, his words tonight go against the mutual respect that should define the relationship between the countries," Ohana said.\n