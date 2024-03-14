\nNational Unity party chairman Minister Benny Gantz joined the chorus of criticism of US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's speech calling for new elections in Israel.\n\n"The US and Israel share common values and interests, and the citizens of Israel and its leadership are very grateful for the US standing by the State of Israel in its difficult and complicated moments," Gantz said.\n\n"The leader of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, is a friend of Israel, who helps us a lot even during these days, but he made a mistake in his statement. Israel is a strong democracy, and only its citizens will determine its leadership and future. Any external intervention in the matter is incorrect and unacceptable."\n