\n\n\n\nAli Alziadna, whose brother Youssef and nephew Hamza are being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, on Monday confronted the Palestinian Authority representative to the UN, Riyad Mansour, during the Security Council discussion on Hamas’ sexual crimes.\n\nAlziadna asked Mansour how it could be that Hamas kidnapped Muslims and blamed him for the fact that they have been sitting in the tunnels in Gaza for five months. \nHe also said: "How come you don't return them? How did you return the Thais without a deal and they are still there?"\n \nMansour, for his part, replied that Israel is to blame because it continues to attack Gaza.\n\n