\nForeign Minister Israel Katz spoke at the UN Security Council meeting discussing Hamas' sexual crimes during October 7. \n\n"I'm standing here today in front of you, as the Foreign Minister of the State of Israel, together with families whose members are kidnapped in Gaza and are in great danger," he said. \n\n"I have come here to protest, as loud as I can, against the crimes against humanity that the Hamas murderers have committed, with clear permission from their religious leaders, in order to deter and scare the society of Israel."\n