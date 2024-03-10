\nPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in an interview that will air tonight on Politico, responded to criticism by US President Joe Biden, who said the Prime Minister was causing harm to Israel.\n\n"I don't know exactly what the president meant, but if he meant that I am pursuing private policies against the wish of the majority of Israelis and hurting the interest of Israel, then he's wrong on both counts. These are not my 'private' policies only. They are supported by the overwhelming majority of Israelis. They support the action we are taking to destroy the remaining Hamas terrorist battalions, they say that once we destroy Hamas the last thing we should do is put the PA that educates its children to terrorism and pays for terrorism, and they also support my position of rejecting the attempt to ram the idea of a Palestinian state down our throats."\n