\nA policeman was documented on Thursday night while violently attacking the family member of Matan Zangauker, who is being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, at a demonstration that took place outside the Kriya in Tel Aviv during a meeting of the political-security cabinet.\n\nThe Israel Police commented on the incident and said, "This evening, a number of protesters gathered near the Kriya base and began to disrupt the order, while lying down under the wheels of the vehicles that were leaving and entering the base. Despite the containment and handling with extreme sensitivity, the demonstrators did not obey the officers’ instructions for an extended period of time and continued to disrupt the order, and one of the demonstrators violently kicked an officer in a sensitive area and he had to push her away.”\n\n"We regret the violent behavior of the demonstrators who do not respect the instructions of the police officers who are there in order to protect them and allow the freedom of protest. As abnormal behavior on the part of the police officers arises, the matter will be examined with the relevant authorities," said the police.\n