\nMinister Benny Gantz summarized his visit to London during which he met, among other things, with the British Prime Minister.\n\n"I am currently finishing a round of policy meetings in London with senior government officials including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Foreign Minister David Cameron and National Security Advisor Tim Barrow. I thanked them for Britain's efforts to ensure the security of the State of Israel and emphasized the importance of continued international pressure on Hamas to bring for the release of the hostages," said Gantz.\n