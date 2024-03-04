MDA Paramedic Eli Assouline recalled: "We met a pick-up at Metsudot Junction who had two casualties, foreign workers, who were injured by an antitank missile on agricultural land. Both casualties in their 30s had shrapnel injuries, one in serious condition, fully conscious with facial injuries and shrapnel injuries to the rest of his body."\n\n"We provided medical treatment including bandaging and pain relief. We evacuated him to the MDA Helicopter at the Mahanayim helipad; a further casualty in mild condition was evacuated by an MDA ambulance to Ziv Hospital.