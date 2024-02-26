\nA soldier from the Paratroopers Brigade and a soldier from the Yahalom unit were seriously injured on Sunday in battle in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said on Monday morning.\n\nIn addition, two soldiers from the 601st Battalion were seriously injured on Sunday in battle in the northern Gaza Strip. Also, a combat officer from the Paratroopers Brigade was seriously injured in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.\n\nThe soldiers were evacuated to hospital for medical treatment, and their families were notified.\n