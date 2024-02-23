\nFamily members of several members of Knesset have received letters containing explicit death threats, among them Likud MK Moshe Saada.\n\n"I, Avi Saada, received an emergency draft notice on the first day of the war. When I returned home, I found a letter addressed as if it were from my brother, Moshe Saada," tweeted MK Saada's brother. "When I opened the letter, I was shocked to find a letter from the 'Israeli Avengers Organization' containing explicit death threats for me, my wife, and my child." \n