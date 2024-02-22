\nIn a discussion that took place on Thursday evening, with the participation of the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Finance and the Minister in the Ministry of Defense and the Minister for Strategic Affairs, it was decided to convene the Supreme Planning Council to approve thousands of housing units in Judea and Samaria in response to the attack near Maaleh Adumim.\n\nAbout 2,350 units in Maaleh Adumim, 694 units in Efrat and about 300 units in Kedar will be brought before the Planning Council for approval.\n\nMinister of Finance and Minister in the Ministry of Defense Bezalel Smotrich said, Let every terrorist plotting to harm us know that any raising of a hand against the citizens of Israel will be met with a blow of death and destruction and the deepening of our eternal grip on the entire Land of Israel."\n