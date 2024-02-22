\nUS Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. local time on Thursday, US aircraft and a coalition warship shot down six Iranian-backed Houthi one-way attack (OWA) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Red Sea. The OWA UAVs were identified by US Central Command as likely targeting U.S. and coalition warships and were an imminent threat.\n\nLater, between 8:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m., the Houthis fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles from southern Yemen into the Gulf of Aden. The missiles impacted MV Islander a Palau-flagged, UK-owned, cargo carrier causing one minor injury and damage. The ship is continuing its voyage.\n