\nQatar and Egypt conveyed a message to Israel that Hamas has shown initial signs of flexibility in its two core demands - the end of the war and the emptying of prisons from terrorist prisoners, \nKan 11 News\n reported on Wednesday night.\n\nA diplomatic source said, "This is not a flexibility that will lead to an immediate breakthrough in negotiations, but we are entering an intense period of negotiations." The report stated that Israel is expected to receive a final answer in the next 48 hours, following which it will be decided whether to send a senior delegation for talks in Paris.\n