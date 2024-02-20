\nUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that Russian troops have concentrated maximum reserves and are taking advantage of delays in helping Ukraine.\n\n"The situation is extremely difficult in several parts of the frontline, where Russian troops have amassed maximum reserves. They are taking advantage of the delays in aid to Ukraine. And these are very tangible issues. There is a deficit of artillery. There is a need for frontline air defense and for a longer range of our weapons. We are working with our partners as hard as possible to resume and extend support," he said.\n