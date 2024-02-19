\nThe Prime Minister's Office released the following statement in response to the hearing at the International Court of Justice on the legitimacy of Israel's presence in Judea and Samaria.\n\n"Israel does not recognize the legitimacy of the proceedings of the international court in The Hague regarding 'the legality of the occupation' – which are an effort designed to infringe on Israel's right to defend itself against existential threats."\n\n"The proceedings in The Hague are part of the Palestinian attempt to dictate the results of the diplomatic settlement without negotiations. We will continue to reject this; the Government and the Knesset are united in rejecting this unacceptable course of action."\n