The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Friday rejected South Africa's request that it take urgent measures to prevent Israel from operating in the Gazan city of Rafah.

The court ruled that the "perilous situation" in Rafah "demands immediate and effective implementation of the provisional measures indicated by the Court in its Order of 26 January 2024, which are applicable throughout the Gaza Strip, including in Rafah, and does not demand the indication of additional provisional measures."