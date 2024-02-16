\nPresident Isaac Herzog met today, Friday, with US Vice President Kamala Harris, as part of the Munich Security Conference.\n\nThe President thanked Vice President Harris for her support for Israel, and emphasized the appreciation of the Israeli people to US President Joe Biden and the US Administration for their steadfast support of Israel.\n\nIn their meeting, President Herzog stated that the immediate and unconditional return of the hostages remained the main concern of the State of Israel.\n\n\n