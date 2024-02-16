\nPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on Thursday night on reports that the Biden administration, along with several Arab countries, are advancing a plan to establish a Palestinian state.\n\nAt the Cabinet meeting, I clarified my position regarding the recent talk of imposing a Palestinian state on Israel," Netanyahu said.\n\n"My position is summed up in the following two sentences: 1. Israel rejects outright international dictates regarding a permanent settlement with the Palestinians. Such a settlement will only be achieved through direct negotiations between the parties, without preconditions.\n\n2. Israel will continue to oppose the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state. Such recognition following the October 7 massacre would give a huge unprecedented reward to terrorism and prevent any future peace settlement," he added.\n\n\n