\nKibbutz Nir Oz announced this evening (Thursday) that Yair Yaakov, 59, who was kidnapped on October 7, was murdered by Hamas the day of his kidnapping and the terrorist organization still holds his body.\n\nYair left behind three children: Shir (21), Or (17) and Vigil (13). His two youngest children were also kidnapped on October 7 from their mother's house and released in November. His partner Meirav Tal was kidnapped together with him and was also released in November.\n\nThe terrorists used grenades to breach the door to Yair's safe room in order to kidnap him and Meirav. \n