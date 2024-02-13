\nThe Religious Zionist Party responded on Monday evening \nto reports\n regarding the transfer of funds from an association linked to the Ra’am Party to associations affiliated with Hamas.\n\n"The connection between Ra'am, the Islamic Movement and Hamas is an event we have been warning about for years. The news about the pipeline of funds going to Hamas and the connection between Igatha 48 and the Ra'am Party, a party in the Israeli Knesset, is a reality that cannot be accepted."\n\n"Nowadays everyone understands that there is no political partnership with movements that support terrorism and their place is outside the Israeli Knesset. The Supreme Court erred when, contrary to the law, it allowed Ra'am to enter the Knesset. Now the Attorney General and law enforcement officials must open an investigation and take measures so that organizations and parties do not support Hamas, certainly not so directly," the party said.\n