\nFollowing a security consultation, a decision was made today (Monday), to conduct integrated security screening at the Nitzana Crossing and the Kerem Shalom Crossing. The decision was made in order to improve and upgrade the capabilities and volume of security screening of the humanitarian aid being admitted into the Gaza Strip via the Rafah Crossing in Egypt. \n\nTrucks containing water, food, medical supplies and shelter equipment will be screened at the Nitzana Crossing and the Kerem Shalom Crossing - and will be forwarded from there to international aid organizations in the Gaza Strip via the Rafah Crossing in Egypt. \n\nWe would like to emphasize that no supplies will be entering the Gaza Strip from Israel and that all the humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip will continue to enter via the Rafah crossing in Egypt.\n