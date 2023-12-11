\nUS President Joe Biden will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Tuesday, The White House said.\n\nDuring the meeting, the statement said, Biden will “underscore the United States’ unshakeable commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Russia’s brutal invasion. As Russia ramps up its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine, the leaders will discuss Ukraine’s urgent needs and the vital importance of the United States’ continued support at this critical moment.”\n