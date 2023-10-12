\nThe Ministry of Health issued an update on Wednesday evening, saying that there are 443 injured people from the Hamas massacre who are hospitalized as of 11:30 p.m. Among them, 105 are in serious condition, 219 are in moderate condition and 119 are in light condition.\n\nSo far, since the start of the attack, 3,268 injured people have been evacuated to the hospitals, of which: 28 are in critical condition, 348 are in serious condition, 581 in moderate condition, 1,790 in light condition, 140 suffering from anxiety and 260 are under medical evaluation.\n