\nDefense Minister Yoav Gallant spoje the public with PM Netanyahu and said: "This was a murderous attack, worse than any other terrorist attack that has ever occurred in the world".\n\n"Thousands of terrorists attacked with the aim of looting, killing and slaughtering", he added, "I have served the State of Israel as a soldier and fighter for 47 years, I have seen many difficult events, I have never seen such an event".\n\n"Children were forced on each other and murdered", he described, "people were burned and there were barbaric acts that the Jewish people had not experienced since 1945."\n