\nPresident Isaac Herzog spoke today (Wednesday) with the King of England, King Charles, who initiated the conversation and asked to express his condolences and "the deep shock he feels from the criminal and barbaric actions of the terrorist organization Hamas in an attack against the citizens of Israel."\n\nThe President thanked King Charles for his support for the people of Israel in their difficult time and said that "this is a comforting and important statement for the people of Israel and the entire Jewish people". The two talked at length about the terrible massacre and its horrifying details.\n