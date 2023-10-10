\nNational Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir praised Border Police officers who killed two residents of the Silwan neighborhood of eastern Jerusalem who set off fireworks and hit a Border Police officer during a disturbance in eastern Jerusalem on Tuesday evening.\n\n"This is a clear message to the terrorists - don't test us. Any attempt to hurt and injure while the fighting in the south is ongoing- will be met with a determined response and zero tolerance. Kudos to the fighters," said Ben Gvir.\n