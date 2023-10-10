\nPresident Isaac Herzog today (Tuesday), received a special telephone call from a high-level bipartisan delegation of United States Senators who were currently making a diplomatic visit to China. \n\nThe delegation, led by House Majority Leader, Senator Chuck Schumer, included Senators Mike Crapo, Bill Cassidy, John Kennedy, Maggie Hassan, and Jon Ossoff. \n\nIn the call, the delegation expressed to President Herzog their outrage and condemnation of the horrific attack by Hamas on the citizens of Israel, and their deepest condolences for the terrible loss of life. As representatives of both side of the aisle in the Senate, the delegation stressed their firm stand and support for Israel and its right to defend itself and its people. They noted they had also made this clear in their meetings during their visit to China.\n\nIn addition, the delegation reassured President Herzog of the US's willingness to provide Israel with aid and support – and noted that they would work in the Senate to approve any request.\n\nThe President thanked the Senators, and briefed them on the ongoing battle, and stressed Israel’s commitment to eliminating the threat of Hamas, and to the safe return of the hostages taken by Hamas in the brutal assault.\n