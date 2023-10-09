\nDefense Minister Yoav Gallant said after a visit to the air force's control center in the Kirya that he, together with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi a significant increase in the intensity of attacks against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.\n\nAccording to Gallant, "the main goal is the elimination of all Hamas targets." The Defense Minister added that "This is a war for our future. Exacting a heavy price from the enemy is a necessary condition for our existence in the region."\n