\nThe IDF attacked a building in which Hamas terrorists were staying. At the same time, a number of operational headquarters of the terrorist organization were attacked, including a headquarters spread over an area of three floors and a headquarters associated with a senior member of the Hamas naval force, Muhammad Kashta, said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.\n\nIn addition, an operational asset used by the Hamas terrorist organization, located in the heart of a mosque in the Jabalia region, was destroyed. Also, an asset used by Hamas intelligence and an asset used by Hamas to direct terrorism was destroyed.\n