\nThe IDF announced that communities adjacent to the security fence (Urim, Be'eri, Nahal Oz, Netiv HaAsara, Zikim) are currently being evacuated and according to the operational situational assessment, the civilians were asked to evacuate from their homes. \n\nThe evacuation will continue according to the situational assessment.\n\nThe full list of communities under evacuation orders consists of: Nahal Oz, Nir Am, Mefalsim, Kfar Aza, Gevim, Or Haner, Ivim, Netiv HaAsara, Yad Mordechai, Karmia, Zikim, Kerem Shalom, Kisufim, Holit, Sufa, Nirim, Nir Oz, Ein Hashlosha, Nir Yitzhack, Be'eri, Magen, Re'im, Sa'ad, and Alumim.\n